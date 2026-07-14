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Un Resident Evil sous l'océan
Salut à tous,

J'espère que vous allez bien

Petite découverte de l'été : Heavy Metal Death Can, un survival horror à l'ancienne clairement inspiré des premiers Resident Evil.
Je vous fais découvrir la démo mais le jeu complet est dispo sur Steam depuis le 28 mai.

Bon visionnage

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : steam residentevil horror
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    posted the 07/14/2026 at 05:44 PM by oniclem
    comments (4)
    jaysennnin posted the 07/14/2026 at 05:47 PM
    ah c'est fou j'ai cru que tu allais parler de Blue Stinger
    oniclem posted the 07/14/2026 at 05:52 PM
    jaysennnin non mais faut que je teste
    ducknsexe posted the 07/14/2026 at 06:09 PM
    jaysennnin Blue stinger
    sussudio posted the 07/14/2026 at 06:09 PM
    jaysennnin Ou Deep Fear
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