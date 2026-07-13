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Digimon Story : Time Stranger
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name : Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Media Vision
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
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link49
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[Achats Switch 2] Des centaines d'heures en perspective


J'ai reçcmu dernièrement ces deux jeux. Voici quelques images maison en mode portable de Grandblue :

















Et de Digimon :

















Ca va m'occuper un moment.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    posted the 07/13/2026 at 11:23 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 07/13/2026 at 11:34 AM
    Les images sont under review j’ai pris la demo de digimon mais si je l'achète c’est en demat, je préfère aux gkc
    link49 posted the 07/13/2026 at 11:46 AM
    suzukube je rentre du taff et je les rehebergent tout à l'heure.
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