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Les promos de juillet 2006 sur le PlayStation Store (jusqu'à 85% de reduction)


Hello ! Actuellement, PlayStation propose les promos de juillet, avec jusqu'à 75% (85% avec le PS Plus) sur de nombreux jeux sur le PlayStation Store ! Voici une petite sélection :

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PS4/PS5) – 23,99€

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€

Unicorn Overlord (PS4/PS5) – 17,99€

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€

Judgment (PS4: 7,49€ / PS5: 9,99€)

Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5) – 11,99€

Les chefs-d'œuvre PlayStation

God of War (PS4) – 9,99€

Bloodborne (PS4) – 9,99€

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4: 29,39€ / PS5: 39,99€)

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – 19,99€

The Last Guardian (PS4) – 13,99€

Nobody Wants to Die (PS5) – 4,99€

Super Meat Boy Forever – 0,49€

Somber Echoes (PS5) – 3,24€

Death's Door (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€

Gris (PS4/PS5) – 3,74€

Darkest Dungeon (PS4) – 3,29€

Inside (PS4) – 2,19€

Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€
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    posted the 07/10/2026 at 10:25 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    shanks posted the 07/10/2026 at 10:48 PM
    Inside (PS4) – 2,19€
    Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€

    Également sur Switch j'ai pu voir tout à l'heure.

    Une honte de pas craquer à ce prix.
    suzukube posted the 07/10/2026 at 10:53 PM
    shanks Je les aurais bien repris à nouveaux sur Switch à ce prix, mais il me faudrait une petite MAJ Switch 2 que je les rachètent

    Si ça vous intéresse, en prix ultra mini on a aussi :
    Jeux japonais, Action & RPG
    No More Heroes 3 (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€

    Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 4,99€

    Dragon's Crown Pro (PS4) – 5,99€

    Bayonetta (PS4) – 6,24€ (Dépasse de 24 centimes, mais c'est un tel classique !)

    Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (PS4) – 5,99€

    Blaster Master Zero (PS4) – 4,99€

    Gleylancer (PS4/PS5) – 2,99€

    Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – 5,99€

    Grosses productions & Action-Aventure
    Nobody Wants to Die (PS5) – 4,99€

    Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4) – 5,99€

    Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4) – 5,99€

    Turbo Overkill (PS4/PS5) – 5,99€

    Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€

    Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) – 4,99€

    Mad Max (PS4) – 4,99€

    InFAMOUS Second Son (PS4) – 9,99€ (Hors budget, mais son standalone inFAMOUS First Light est à 7,49€)

    Pépites Indépendantes & Retrogaming
    Death's Door (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€

    Gris (PS4/PS5) – 3,74€

    Darkest Dungeon (PS4) – 3,29€

    Inside (PS4) – 2,19€

    Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€

    Axiom Verge (PS4) – 4,49€

    Brotato (PS4/PS5) – 3,49€

    Vampire Survivors (PS4/PS5) – 3,99€

    Super Meat Boy Forever – 0,49€
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