Hello ! Actuellement, PlayStation propose les promos de juillet, avec jusqu'à 75% (85% avec le PS Plus) sur de nombreux jeux sur le PlayStation Store ! Voici une petite sélection :
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PS4/PS5) – 23,99€
Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€
Unicorn Overlord (PS4/PS5) – 17,99€
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€
Judgment (PS4: 7,49€ / PS5: 9,99€)
Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5) – 11,99€
Les chefs-d'œuvre PlayStation
God of War (PS4) – 9,99€
Bloodborne (PS4) – 9,99€
Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4: 29,39€ / PS5: 39,99€)
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – 19,99€
The Last Guardian (PS4) – 13,99€
Nobody Wants to Die (PS5) – 4,99€
Super Meat Boy Forever – 0,49€
Somber Echoes (PS5) – 3,24€
Death's Door (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€
Gris (PS4/PS5) – 3,74€
Darkest Dungeon (PS4) – 3,29€
Inside (PS4) – 2,19€
Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€
Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€
Également sur Switch j'ai pu voir tout à l'heure.
Une honte de pas craquer à ce prix.
Si ça vous intéresse, en prix ultra mini on a aussi :
Jeux japonais, Action & RPG
No More Heroes 3 (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€
Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 4,99€
Dragon's Crown Pro (PS4) – 5,99€
Bayonetta (PS4) – 6,24€ (Dépasse de 24 centimes, mais c'est un tel classique !)
Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (PS4) – 5,99€
Blaster Master Zero (PS4) – 4,99€
Gleylancer (PS4/PS5) – 2,99€
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) – 5,99€
Grosses productions & Action-Aventure
Nobody Wants to Die (PS5) – 4,99€
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4) – 5,99€
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4) – 5,99€
Turbo Overkill (PS4/PS5) – 5,99€
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€
Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) – 4,99€
Mad Max (PS4) – 4,99€
InFAMOUS Second Son (PS4) – 9,99€ (Hors budget, mais son standalone inFAMOUS First Light est à 7,49€)
Pépites Indépendantes & Retrogaming
Death's Door (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€
Gris (PS4/PS5) – 3,74€
Darkest Dungeon (PS4) – 3,29€
Inside (PS4) – 2,19€
Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€
Axiom Verge (PS4) – 4,49€
Brotato (PS4/PS5) – 3,49€
Vampire Survivors (PS4/PS5) – 3,99€
Super Meat Boy Forever – 0,49€