Hello ! Actuellement, PlayStation propose les promos de juillet, avec jusqu'à 75% (85% avec le PS Plus) sur de nombreux jeux sur le PlayStation Store ! Voici une petite sélection :FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (PS4/PS5) – 23,99€Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€Unicorn Overlord (PS4/PS5) – 17,99€Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS4/PS5) – 14,99€Judgment (PS4: 7,49€ / PS5: 9,99€)Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5) – 11,99€Les chefs-d'œuvre PlayStationGod of War (PS4) – 9,99€Bloodborne (PS4) – 9,99€Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4: 29,39€ / PS5: 39,99€)Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – 19,99€The Last Guardian (PS4) – 13,99€Nobody Wants to Die (PS5) – 4,99€Super Meat Boy Forever – 0,49€Somber Echoes (PS5) – 3,24€Death's Door (PS4/PS5) – 4,99€Gris (PS4/PS5) – 3,74€Darkest Dungeon (PS4) – 3,29€Inside (PS4) – 2,19€Limbo (PS4) – 1,12€