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Orbitals
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name : Orbitals
platform : Switch 2
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Shapefarm
genre : action
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Orbitals / Ouverture




Date de sortie : 3 Septembre 2026 / Exclusivité NS2
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    aeris201, ducknsexe
    posted the 07/06/2026 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 07/06/2026 at 06:58 PM
    Une vraie merveille des étoiles à venir
    derno posted the 07/06/2026 at 07:01 PM
    nintendo l'a beaucoup mis en avant dans ses direct, ils ont vraiment l'air d'y croire....en tout cas ma version boite est préco.
    aeris201 posted the 07/06/2026 at 07:02 PM
    Day one en version physique
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