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quels jeux comptez vous prendre au mois de septembre
bonsoir/bonjour,

quels jeux comptez-vous prendre entre le mois de septembre et octobre?
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    posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:46 PM by perse9
    comments (9)
    pastorius1 posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:48 PM
    Metal Gear Solid : Delta PS5 en physique.
    sph1x posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:48 PM
    Pleins de jeux physique et complet
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:49 PM
    Control Resonant
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:51 PM
    Wolverine en physique mais seulement en occasion pour que Sony touche 0 euros dessus
    "Désolé" Insomniac Games

    Onimusha et Control presque sûr aussi
    adamjensen posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:56 PM
    - The Blood of Dawnwalker
    - Onimusha : Way of the Sword
    - Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
    - Silent Hill Townfall (peut-être)
    perse9 posted the 07/05/2026 at 08:57 PM
    perso je pense prendre control Resonant et peut être Onimusha
    perse9 posted the 07/05/2026 at 09:17 PM
    pastorius1 tu m'as fait rappeller je le prendrais pas pour mgs4 que j'ai trouvé le moins bon des 5 mais pour le peace walker que j'ai jamais fait.
    51love posted the 07/05/2026 at 09:27 PM
    Sur à 100%.

    Sur PC:
    Star Wars Galactic Racer
    The Blood of Dawnwalker

    Sur Switch 2:
    Orbitals
    Fire Emblem


    Probablement Control, Onmisha et Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter plus tard
    adelfhitlor posted the 07/05/2026 at 09:47 PM
    En septembre ce sera Onimusha et en octobre y'a le gros morceau Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen qui devrait m'occuper un moment.
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