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Assassin's Creed : Black Flag Resynced
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name : Assassin's Creed : Black Flag Resynced
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC
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link49
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[Ps5/Xbox Series/Switch 1/2] De "nouveaux" jeux sortent cette semaine. Vous repassez à la caisse?


Ce jeudi, Ubisoft ressortira un opus de sa saga Assassin's Creed.



Le même jour Granblue Fantasy Relink ressortira dans une version complète.



Enfin, Digimon Story Time Stranger tentera sa chance sur les consoles Nintendo.

Source : https://www.carrefour.fr/p/assassin-s-creed-black-flag-resynced-xbox-series-x-ubisoft-3307216309024/
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    posted the 07/05/2026 at 03:21 AM by link49
    comments (1)
    pimoody posted the 07/05/2026 at 04:19 AM
    Digimon mais du coup si je prends la version Switch pour Switch 2 il y a un patch, une upgrade ?
    (J’aimerais éviter la GKC sinon autant je le prends sur Pc).
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