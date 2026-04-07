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sph1x > blog
FIN DU DISQUE PHYSIQUE sur PS5. Et si PlayStation avait raison (Clip parodique)
Youtube - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9kmkfl94_E
    tags : playsrtation
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    posted the 07/04/2026 at 08:29 PM by sph1x
    comments (3)
    sph1x posted the 07/04/2026 at 08:30 PM
    Franchement on a tout accepté mais là il ne faut plus
    derno posted the 07/04/2026 at 08:32 PM
    Je ne sais pas si ma rondelle peut s'élargir d'avantage.
    zboubi480 posted the 07/04/2026 at 08:41 PM
    Ça va passer tranquil...Playstation (et les autres) vont nous la mettre profond et on fera rien
    Mon PC full opti retrogaming, ma NeoGeo AES+ au mois de novembre, ma SNES mini crackée, ma Series X avec 1300 jeux...qu'ils aillent tous se faire foutre
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