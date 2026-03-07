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> blog
La Steam Machine possède désormais son Red Line of Doom
Après le RROD sur Xbox 360, le YLOD sur PS3, la Steam Machine possède elle aussi sa fameuse lumière d'une console "morte".
La bande lumineuse prend une couleur rouge, indiquant un code erreur bien spécifique : la mort du GPU.
https://www.reddit.com/r/steammachine/comments/1ulzo6a/well_the_steam_machine_was_pretty_cool_for_the_20/?share_id=q-bn-v_TysjzxNAKzJCpZ&utm_content=share_button&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
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posted the 07/03/2026 at 08:27 AM by
ouroboros4
comments (
2
)
rogeraf
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 08:28 AM
Le premier client qui va se prendre ça
De tout coeur avec lui dans cette epreuve
keiku
posted
the 07/03/2026 at 08:37 AM
lol a peine sortie a peine morte
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