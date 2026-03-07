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La Steam Machine possède désormais son Red Line of Doom
Après le RROD sur Xbox 360, le YLOD sur PS3, la Steam Machine possède elle aussi sa fameuse lumière d'une console "morte".

La bande lumineuse prend une couleur rouge, indiquant un code erreur bien spécifique : la mort du GPU.

https://www.reddit.com/r/steammachine/comments/1ulzo6a/well_the_steam_machine_was_pretty_cool_for_the_20/?share_id=q-bn-v_TysjzxNAKzJCpZ&utm_content=share_button&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1
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    posted the 07/03/2026 at 08:27 AM by ouroboros4
    comments (2)
    rogeraf posted the 07/03/2026 at 08:28 AM
    Le premier client qui va se prendre ça De tout coeur avec lui dans cette epreuve
    keiku posted the 07/03/2026 at 08:37 AM
    lol a peine sortie a peine morte
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