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name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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Licenciement et grève en cours à Ubisoft Barcelone
Licenciement et grève en cours à Ubisoft Barcelone.
Gameforever
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https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=56033#p56033
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posted the 06/30/2026 at 09:58 PM by
obi69
comments (
6
)
keiku
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:00 PM
la moitié de l'industrie va tomber d'ici demain...
obi69
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:04 PM
keiku
C'est triste à dire, mais il y a trop de jeux et top de AAA. Trop de studios ont eu la folie des grandeurs. Il faut dégrossir le mamouth et ce sont les ouvriers qui payent, comme d'hab.
keiku
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:08 PM
obi69
c'est surtout je pense du a une politique très malsaine qui plombe l'industrie depuis maintenant 15 ans... ce n'est pas qu'un problème de nombre, c'est un problème de mentalité
altendorf
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:15 PM
keiku
obi69
Il y aussi le Covid qui a déréglé les stats et certains pontes qui se sont dit "ah mais on fait un cash fou en fait, c'est bien" sauf que cela n'a pas durée
vyse
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:19 PM
keiku
c'est exactement ca et je me souviens d'une master class de Julien merceron qui disait que l'orga devenait ingérable dans les équipes ...organiser 1000 pendant 7 ans sur un projet c'est pas possible
altendorf
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 10:23 PM
vyse
Ah putain les masterclass de JVM a l'époque de la vraie rédaction du magazine, c'était tellement cool...
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