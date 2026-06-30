profile
Jeux Vidéo
284
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
29
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1257
visites since opening : 2159523
obi69 > blog
all
Licenciement et grève en cours à Ubisoft Barcelone
Licenciement et grève en cours à Ubisoft Barcelone.

Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=56033#p56033
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/30/2026 at 09:58 PM by obi69
    comments (6)
    keiku posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:00 PM
    la moitié de l'industrie va tomber d'ici demain...
    obi69 posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:04 PM
    keiku C'est triste à dire, mais il y a trop de jeux et top de AAA. Trop de studios ont eu la folie des grandeurs. Il faut dégrossir le mamouth et ce sont les ouvriers qui payent, comme d'hab.
    keiku posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:08 PM
    obi69 c'est surtout je pense du a une politique très malsaine qui plombe l'industrie depuis maintenant 15 ans... ce n'est pas qu'un problème de nombre, c'est un problème de mentalité
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:15 PM
    keiku obi69 Il y aussi le Covid qui a déréglé les stats et certains pontes qui se sont dit "ah mais on fait un cash fou en fait, c'est bien" sauf que cela n'a pas durée
    vyse posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:19 PM
    keiku c'est exactement ca et je me souviens d'une master class de Julien merceron qui disait que l'orga devenait ingérable dans les équipes ...organiser 1000 pendant 7 ans sur un projet c'est pas possible
    altendorf posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:23 PM
    vyse Ah putain les masterclass de JVM a l'époque de la vraie rédaction du magazine, c'était tellement cool...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo