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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Virtuos Games
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
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[NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered / Date (Boite NonGKC)
(Il n'y a que Deluxe Édition qui à le jeu entier et les extensions)
30FPS/1080p
Fonction souris disponible
Date de sortie : 11 Aout 2026
tags :
1
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
rogeraf
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 04:43 PM
Pfff , ca sent la poussiere Nicolas. Espérons que ca soit pas porté a l'arrache comme certaines conversions en ce moment.
xynot
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 04:47 PM
Apparemment, ça serait sur une vraie cartouche.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 04:51 PM
xynot
j'ai rajouté quelque chose par rapport à ça ^^
suikoden
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 04:58 PM
ils auraient pas pu faire pareil avec fallout.. ils sont relous
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 05:17 PM
Bonne nouvelle ! Celui-là, je le ferai sur Switch 2, tout le monde devrait avoir cette console magique. Si vous ne l'avez pas, vous ratez votre vie
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