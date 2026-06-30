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The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
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name : The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Virtuos Games
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered / Date (Boite NonGKC)

(Il n'y a que Deluxe Édition qui à le jeu entier et les extensions)



30FPS/1080p
Fonction souris disponible

Date de sortie : 11 Aout 2026
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    rogeraf posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:43 PM
    Pfff , ca sent la poussiere Nicolas. Espérons que ca soit pas porté a l'arrache comme certaines conversions en ce moment.
    xynot posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:47 PM
    Apparemment, ça serait sur une vraie cartouche.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:51 PM
    xynot j'ai rajouté quelque chose par rapport à ça ^^
    suikoden posted the 06/30/2026 at 04:58 PM
    ils auraient pas pu faire pareil avec fallout.. ils sont relous
    ducknsexe posted the 06/30/2026 at 05:17 PM
    Bonne nouvelle ! Celui-là, je le ferai sur Switch 2, tout le monde devrait avoir cette console magique. Si vous ne l'avez pas, vous ratez votre vie
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