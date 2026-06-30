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Le soulslike FPS Guns of Eschaton s'annonce en trailer


Guns of Eschaton est un FPS soulslike se déroulant dans un Far West occulte imaginé par le regretté Viktor Antonov, célèbre scénariste et créateur d’univers (Half-Life 2, Dishonored, Prey, Fallout 4, Wolfenstein : The New Order).

Le titre sortira sur Pc et Ps5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBURYuEi8ss
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    yogfei, alucardhellsing
    posted the 06/30/2026 at 12:13 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    yogfei posted the 06/30/2026 at 12:15 PM
    Ca donne envie je trouve
    grievous32 posted the 06/30/2026 at 01:08 PM
    Ce Western occulte dark fantasy, ça fait très Hunt Showdown et plus récemment Evil West.

    J'aimerais bien voir ce genre d'univers au cinéma.
    vyse posted the 06/30/2026 at 01:20 PM
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