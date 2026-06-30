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Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
Le soulslike FPS Guns of Eschaton s'annonce en trailer
Guns of Eschaton est un FPS soulslike se déroulant dans un Far West occulte imaginé par le regretté Viktor Antonov, célèbre scénariste et créateur d’univers (Half-Life 2, Dishonored, Prey, Fallout 4, Wolfenstein : The New Order).
Le titre sortira sur Pc et Ps5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBURYuEi8ss
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posted the 06/30/2026 at 12:13 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
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yogfei
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 12:15 PM
Ca donne envie je trouve
grievous32
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 01:08 PM
Ce Western occulte dark fantasy, ça fait très Hunt Showdown et plus récemment Evil West.
J'aimerais bien voir ce genre d'univers au cinéma.
vyse
posted
the 06/30/2026 at 01:20 PM
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J'aimerais bien voir ce genre d'univers au cinéma.