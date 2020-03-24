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Granblue Fantasy Versus
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name : Granblue Fantasy Versus
platform : PC
editor : Cygames
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Granblue Fantasy Versus : Rising / Date

OpenCritic 83%

Date de sortie : 17 Septembre 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xLBpWBZ1ek
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    posted the 06/27/2026 at 09:10 PM by nicolasgourry
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