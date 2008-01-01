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[Rappel] Capcom Spotlight / 23H00


Durée : 30 Minutes
Nous savons qu'il y aura :
Dragon’s Dogma II : Dark Arisen / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Onimusha: Way of the Sword.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DN53yCLBqDQ
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    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen
    posted the 06/25/2026 at 08:05 PM by nicolasgourry
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