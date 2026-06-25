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[Achats Switch 2] Un JVC 9/20 et un Amiibo


J'ai reçu ce matin le jeu Star Fox. Et aussi cet Amiibo :



Déçu un peu de ce qu'il débloque par contre dans Pragmata, que de vulgaires objets.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/25/2026 at 02:35 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    rocan posted the 06/25/2026 at 02:57 PM
    9/20, ils abusent quand tu vois que la moyenne est à 8/10. Le mec n'a pas du capter que c'était un jeu à refaire plusieurs fois. Y'a toujours un journaliste qui veut se rendre intéressant dans le lot
    olimar59 posted the 06/25/2026 at 03:23 PM
    Tu as réussi à l'avoir où l'amiibo de Diana?
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