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skuldleif
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skuldleif
> blog
LDLC troll la steam machine , on peut faire bien mieux soi même
c'est chaud putin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql_FXl45e_U
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aeris201
posted the 06/25/2026 at 01:56 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
9
)
zekk
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 01:58 PM
shinz0
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:01 PM
Je la regarde plus tard ça donne envie
fritesmayo76
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:12 PM
Je regarde la vidéo ce soir, mais la config ldlc est-elle aussi compacte que la Steam Machine?
rogeraf
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:13 PM
Oui mais n'oubliez pas que Gabe Newell doit renouveler son jet privé, il a des travaux tres couteux a faire sur son Ile aux Seychelles ... Il a besoin d'argent et veut pas faire un Tipee
skuldleif
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:18 PM
fritesmayo76
le fait que LDLC s'en rapproche c'est très grave
apollokami
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:29 PM
fritesmayo76
11451.87 cm3 pour le PC de LDLC et 4096 cm3 pour le PC de Valve. Soit environ 2,80X plus petit pour ce dernier.
L'intérêt est uniquement dans le ratio prix/perf à prix égal. Niveau encombrement il n'y a pas d'équivalent.
altendorf
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:41 PM
Il me semble que LDLC l’avait même appelé Stim Machine avant de changer
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 02:55 PM
Le pc ldlc est évolutif au moins...
keiku
posted
the 06/25/2026 at 03:13 PM
c'est ce que j'avais dis, pour le même prix ont pouvais avoir facilement 2 fois plus puissant
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L'intérêt est uniquement dans le ratio prix/perf à prix égal. Niveau encombrement il n'y a pas d'équivalent.