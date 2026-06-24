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Warhammer 40.000 : Rogue Trader
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name : Warhammer 40.000 : Rogue Trader
platform : PC
editor : Focus Entertainment
developer : Owlcat Games
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Warhammer 40,000 : Rogue Trader / NonGKC




OpenCritic 75%

NintendoEverything
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    solarr
    posted the 06/24/2026 at 11:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    l3andr3 posted the 06/24/2026 at 12:09 PM
    Ce jeu est une petit pépite
    solarr posted the 06/24/2026 at 01:55 PM
    Bonne nouvelle
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