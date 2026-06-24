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[Switch 2] Star Fox : Une première note tombe


Le site norvégien de jeux vidéo « GAMER » a publié par erreur son test de STAR FOX en avant-première. Ils lui ont attribué la note de 8/10. Le test a depuis été retiré.

À votre avis, quelle note Metacritic obtiendra StarFox ?

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/1udqck0/a_star_fox_review_appears_to_have_been_published/
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    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine
    posted the 06/24/2026 at 03:04 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    kujiraldine posted the 06/24/2026 at 03:29 AM
    Tout se passe comme prévu ):°
    biboufett posted the 06/24/2026 at 04:52 AM
    C'est un bon jeux mais vieillot aujourd'hui, perso je fais l'impasse. Cette licence devrait aller vers un ratchet & clank like. Ce que je voudrais ajd cest que Fox dégaine son blaster à la Han Solo.
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