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Star Wars : Galactic Racer
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name : Star Wars : Galactic Racer
platform : PC
editor : Secret Mode
developer : Fuse Games
genre : course
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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parrain59
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parrain59 > blog
12mn de gameplay pour Star Wars Galactic Racer
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    plistter, bladagun
    posted the 06/23/2026 at 07:18 PM by parrain59
    comments (4)
    bladagun posted the 06/23/2026 at 07:25 PM
    Tellement de souvenir il me fait vraiment de l'oeil !
    maxx posted the 06/23/2026 at 07:29 PM
    Digital Foundry a fait une vidéo dessus aussi.
    Franchement il le donne grave envie. Ca sent le day one pour ma part! Si seulement ils pouvaient supporter le PSVR2. Ce serait insane.
    e3ologue posted the 06/23/2026 at 07:46 PM
    Dommage qu'ils cèdent aussi au rogue lite.
    victornewman posted the 06/23/2026 at 08:15 PM
    un pti coté Motor Storm , ou c'est moi
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