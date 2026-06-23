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Star Wars : Galactic Racer
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Secret Mode
developer :
Fuse Games
genre :
course
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12mn de gameplay pour Star Wars Galactic Racer
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plistter
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bladagun
posted the 06/23/2026 at 07:18 PM by
parrain59
comments (
4
)
bladagun
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 07:25 PM
Tellement de souvenir il me fait vraiment de l'oeil !
maxx
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 07:29 PM
Digital Foundry a fait une vidéo dessus aussi.
Franchement il le donne grave envie. Ca sent le day one pour ma part! Si seulement ils pouvaient supporter le PSVR2. Ce serait insane.
e3ologue
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 07:46 PM
Dommage qu'ils cèdent aussi au rogue lite.
victornewman
posted
the 06/23/2026 at 08:15 PM
un pti coté Motor Storm , ou c'est moi
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Franchement il le donne grave envie. Ca sent le day one pour ma part! Si seulement ils pouvaient supporter le PSVR2. Ce serait insane.