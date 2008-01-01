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Ce jeu qui rappelle INSIDE
Salut à tous,

J'espère que vous allez bien

Aujourd'hui découvrons ensemble la démo de In Silico, un jeu d'infiltration dans un univers cyberpunk, développé par un seul développeur !
Le jeu n'a pas encore de date de sortie et arrivera sur Steam dans le courant de l'année.

Bon visionnage

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : steam infiltration inside
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    posted the 06/22/2026 at 03:03 PM by oniclem
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