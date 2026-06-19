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newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 Japon
1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 100,976 (New)
2 [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 37,888 (1,347,070)
3 [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 8,143 (28,190)
4 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 7,781 (1,056,982)
5 [PS5] ASTRO BOT (SIE, 09/06/24) – 6,533 (111,250)
6 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,042 (2,970,496)
7 [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 4,249 (64,802)
8 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 06/03/26) – 4,169 (34,826)
9 [SW2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (LEVEL-5, 06/11/26) – 3,544 (New)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,379 (4,222,322)
11 [PS5] 007 First Light (IO Interactive, 05/27/26) – 3,252 (28,330)
12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,366 (4,545,655)
13 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,957 (225,793)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,952 (5,921,998 )
15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 1,891 (8,445,950)
16 [NSW] It Takes Two (12/08/22) – 1,824 (176,503)
17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,792 (361,941)
18 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 1,687 (537,056)
19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,638 (1,739,145)
20 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,557 (188,521)
21 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,540 (6,581,843)
22 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 1,510 (128,995)
23 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,457 (206,095)
24 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,396 (1,517,442)
25 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,308 (395,528 )
26 [SW2] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/24/26) – 1,259 (27,582)
27 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,257 (308,481)
28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,241 (1,504,285)
29 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 1,059 (117,130)
30 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 1,030 (49,149)
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    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/19/2026 at 09:34 AM by newtechnix
    comments (7)
    aeris201 posted the 06/19/2026 at 09:37 AM
    La version Switch 2 de Pragmata est la seule qui se maintient dans le top 30

    Les japonais veulent de la portabilité
    newtechnix posted the 06/19/2026 at 09:42 AM
    On constate des retours de jeux PS5 dans le top 30, difficile à expliquer car on ne voit pas de raison particulière hormis une opération d'une chaine de distribution et/ou de Sony. Ce qui pourrait démontrer que Sony se bouge enfin.

    Smash Bros se rapproche de la barre des 6 millions.

    Mario Kart World va vers les 3 millions...logique pour une telle licence.

    La switch 2 voit encore un titre Switch s'approprier la première dès sa sortie ce qui signifie que la transition en Switch 2 leader du marché va devoir encore patienter la Switch a encore au moins une bonne année devant elle pour le software.

    It Takes Two connait un beau parcours pour un jeu tiers
    rocan posted the 06/19/2026 at 10:09 AM
    newtechnix J'ai lu sur reddit (je n'arrive pas à retrouver) qu'il y avait des promos ciblés sur jeux PS5 dans les Yodobashi Camera, parfois à -70%
    solarr posted the 06/19/2026 at 10:13 AM
    13 jeux NS1
    13 jeux NS2

    dans le top 30.
    cyr posted the 06/19/2026 at 10:23 AM
    solarr 26 sur 30....sachant que le dernier est a 1030 exemplaire....
    newtechnix posted the 06/19/2026 at 11:36 AM
    rocan ha ben cela semble être ce qui peut expliquer ce boost des venets de plusieurs jeux PS5
    aeris201 posted the 06/19/2026 at 12:12 PM
    117k ventes pour Mario Tennis.

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