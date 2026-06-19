1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 100,976 (New)

2 [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 37,888 (1,347,070)

3 [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 8,143 (28,190)

4 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 7,781 (1,056,982)

5 [PS5] ASTRO BOT (SIE, 09/06/24) – 6,533 (111,250)

6 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,042 (2,970,496)

7 [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 4,249 (64,802)

8 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 06/03/26) – 4,169 (34,826)

9 [SW2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (LEVEL-5, 06/11/26) – 3,544 (New)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,379 (4,222,322)

11 [PS5] 007 First Light (IO Interactive, 05/27/26) – 3,252 (28,330)

12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,366 (4,545,655)

13 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,957 (225,793)

14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,952 (5,921,998 )

15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 1,891 (8,445,950)

16 [NSW] It Takes Two (12/08/22) – 1,824 (176,503)

17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,792 (361,941)

18 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 1,687 (537,056)

19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,638 (1,739,145)

20 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,557 (188,521)

21 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,540 (6,581,843)

22 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 1,510 (128,995)

23 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,457 (206,095)

24 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,396 (1,517,442)

25 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,308 (395,528 )

26 [SW2] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/24/26) – 1,259 (27,582)

27 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,257 (308,481)

28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,241 (1,504,285)

29 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 1,059 (117,130)

30 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 1,030 (49,149)