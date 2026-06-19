1 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 100,976 (New)
2 [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 37,888 (1,347,070)
3 [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 8,143 (28,190)
4 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 7,781 (1,056,982)
5 [PS5] ASTRO BOT (SIE, 09/06/24) – 6,533 (111,250)
6 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,042 (2,970,496)
7 [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 4,249 (64,802)
8 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 06/03/26) – 4,169 (34,826)
9 [SW2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (LEVEL-5, 06/11/26) – 3,544 (New)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 3,379 (4,222,322)
11 [PS5] 007 First Light (IO Interactive, 05/27/26) – 3,252 (28,330)
12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,366 (4,545,655)
13 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 1,957 (225,793)
14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,952 (5,921,998 )
15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 1,891 (8,445,950)
16 [NSW] It Takes Two (12/08/22) – 1,824 (176,503)
17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,792 (361,941)
18 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 1,687 (537,056)
19 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1,638 (1,739,145)
20 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,557 (188,521)
21 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,540 (6,581,843)
22 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 1,510 (128,995)
23 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,457 (206,095)
24 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,396 (1,517,442)
25 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,308 (395,528 )
26 [SW2] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/24/26) – 1,259 (27,582)
27 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,257 (308,481)
28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,241 (1,504,285)
29 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 1,059 (117,130)
30 [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 01/22/26) – 1,030 (49,149)
Les japonais veulent de la portabilité
Smash Bros se rapproche de la barre des 6 millions.
Mario Kart World va vers les 3 millions...logique pour une telle licence.
La switch 2 voit encore un titre Switch s'approprier la première dès sa sortie ce qui signifie que la transition en Switch 2 leader du marché va devoir encore patienter la Switch a encore au moins une bonne année devant elle pour le software.
It Takes Two connait un beau parcours pour un jeu tiers
13 jeux NS2
dans le top 30.
Pas mal