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Pas mal ce petit Elliot !
Pas mal ce petit Elliot, ça commence plutôt pas mal !
Par contre l'Héroïne qui commente tout façon Faye dans Skyward Sword, au secours ! XD
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blondexgf
posted the 06/18/2026 at 10:57 PM by
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vyse
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 09:37 AM
des tests que j'ai lu la partie dimension temporelle nest pa tres developpé et rend le level design répétif
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