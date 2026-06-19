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Pas mal ce petit Elliot !


Pas mal ce petit Elliot, ça commence plutôt pas mal !

Par contre l'Héroïne qui commente tout façon Faye dans Skyward Sword, au secours ! XD
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    blondexgf
    posted the 06/18/2026 at 10:57 PM by obi69
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    vyse posted the 06/19/2026 at 09:37 AM
    des tests que j'ai lu la partie dimension temporelle nest pa tres developpé et rend le level design répétif
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