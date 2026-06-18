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Très courte vidéo (8s) de GTA 6


https://streamable.com/07hoz4

Cela vient du site web de Rockstar
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    Who likes this ?
    thekingman1, aozora78, rendan, simbaverin, spontexes, link49, ravyxxs, junaldinho
    posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:39 PM by jenicris
    comments (9)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:53 PM
    La communication commence
    supasaiyajin posted the 06/18/2026 at 01:56 PM
    J'espère qu'on va pouvoir voler avec le tank.
    walterwhite posted the 06/18/2026 at 02:02 PM
    MIAMI plus vraie que nature
    snave posted the 06/18/2026 at 02:54 PM
    Ah vivement que le jeu sorte que je prenne un max de plaisir dans le solo
    draven86 posted the 06/18/2026 at 04:46 PM
    Enfin !!!
    simbaverin posted the 06/18/2026 at 05:34 PM
    Vivement la sorti du jeu.
    rendan posted the 06/18/2026 at 06:29 PM
    ON Y EST
    bladagun posted the 06/18/2026 at 09:46 PM
    J'espère qu'on pourras faire du trampoline
    soulfull posted the 06/19/2026 at 06:11 AM
    Je risque de craquer en demat avec le nombre de maj par semaine qu'on va avoir.
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