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[Evenement] Arc System Works Showcase 2026


Date : Mercredi 24 Juin / 23H00

PS : Du nouveau pour MARVEL Tokon : Fighting Souls ?
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    kisukesan
    posted the 06/18/2026 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/18/2026 at 09:06 AM
    Le comeback de Blazblue ? Avec les personnages de RWBY en guest ?

    keiku posted the 06/18/2026 at 11:29 AM
    onsentapedequijesuis un vrai épisode blazeblue, j'aimerais... avec une vrai suite au scénario
    epicurien posted the 06/18/2026 at 11:51 AM
    J'ai pécho DBZ Extrem Butoden 3DS à 4€ au vide grenier de ma ville y'a 15 jours, c'est pas technique mais c'est ultra beau et bien animé pour la machine, mes gamins sont comme des ouf, meilleurs 4€ dépensés ce mois-ci.
    shambala93 posted the 06/18/2026 at 12:53 PM
    Un petit BB et je ne serais pas contre un jeu Naruto comme fighterZ
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