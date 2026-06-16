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Clive Barker's Hellraiser : Revival
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name : Clive Barker's Hellraiser : Revival
platform : PC
editor : Saber Interactive
developer : Saber Interactive
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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guiguif
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Hellraiser Revival : 11 minutes de gameplay
Sortie le 8 Octobre

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    posted the 06/16/2026 at 02:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 06/16/2026 at 02:47 PM
    Ça a l'air bien ficelé pour un jeu à licence. Pas mal du tout.
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