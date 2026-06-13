Un blog 91% Nintendo, 7% Microsoft et 3% Sony
profile
Jeux Vidéo
281
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
link49
482
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 19169
visites since opening : 34060198
link49 > blog
[Atelier Yumia] La version Switch 2 serait une catastrophe?


Même avec le jeu installé sur le système lui-même, pas sur la microSD.



On peut vraiment voir à quel point c'est "sautillant" en déplaçant simplement la caméra. C'est encore pire en mode portable. Même la version Switch semble plus stable.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1u3u6mu/they_werent_kidding_about_the_bad_switch_2/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aeris201
    posted the 06/13/2026 at 11:37 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    mercure7 posted the 06/13/2026 at 12:33 PM
    Dommage de ne pas avoir mis la vidéo du post reddit que tu as repris, qui montrait bien le souci, plutôt qu'une autre vidéo . . .
    masharu posted the 06/13/2026 at 12:40 PM
    No hablo coreano .
    5120x2880 posted the 06/13/2026 at 01:41 PM
    En 2026, X traduit les posts, et là on dirait une capture de X version Windows 95, assez raccord avec gamekyo dans un sens
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo