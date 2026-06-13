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name : Fire Emblem : Fortune's Weave
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
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[Switch 2] Planning fin d'année : Je prends une vingtaine de jeux. Et vous?


Voici un planning des jeux qui sortent à partir de juin jusqu'à la fin d'année, avec les nouvelles dates :



Personnellement, je prends une vingtaine de jeux. Et je suis sûr que d'autres jeux seront prévus d'ici-là.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1u3yshf/whats_your_gaming_calendar_for_the_rest_of_2026/
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    posted the 06/13/2026 at 03:23 AM by link49
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