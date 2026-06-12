accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
link49
name :
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
aeris354
,
aeris355
,
aeris358
,
aeris361
,
aeris362
,
aeris363
,
aeris365
,
aeris202
,
aeris203
,
skuldleif
,
barret49201
aeris201
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
70
visites since opening :
105293
aeris201
> blog
[Square Enix] Dragon Quest I, II et III Remake HD-2D : 4 millions d’exemplaires vendus
https://x.com/SquareEnixFR/status/2065313397470802135?s=20
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2026 at 06:37 AM by
aeris201
comments (
6
)
negan
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 06:49 AM
C'est propre
cyr
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 06:52 AM
Pas grace a moi
marcus62
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 07:03 AM
Que j'ai adoré Dragon Quest : L'Odyssée du roi maudit, probablement mon JRPG préféré (et pourtant je ne suis pas fan des JRPG) mais celui-là, m'avait émerveillé sur PS2 à l'époque
Dans un style radicalement différent, j'avais adoré Dragon Quest Builders, le premier !
Mais hormis ces deux DQ, je n'ai pas touché à d'autres...
zephon
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 07:24 AM
4 millions pour "2" jeu bon maintenant ils peuvent nous filer la maj s2 :x
khazawi
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 08:05 AM
Merci la Switch
alucardhellsing
posted
the 06/12/2026 at 08:07 AM
Merité
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Dans un style radicalement différent, j'avais adoré Dragon Quest Builders, le premier !
Mais hormis ces deux DQ, je n'ai pas touché à d'autres...