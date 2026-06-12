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Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
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name : Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Square Enix] Dragon Quest I, II et III Remake HD-2D : 4 millions d’exemplaires vendus
https://x.com/SquareEnixFR/status/2065313397470802135?s=20
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    posted the 06/12/2026 at 06:37 AM by aeris201
    comments (6)
    negan posted the 06/12/2026 at 06:49 AM
    C'est propre
    cyr posted the 06/12/2026 at 06:52 AM
    Pas grace a moi
    marcus62 posted the 06/12/2026 at 07:03 AM
    Que j'ai adoré Dragon Quest : L'Odyssée du roi maudit, probablement mon JRPG préféré (et pourtant je ne suis pas fan des JRPG) mais celui-là, m'avait émerveillé sur PS2 à l'époque

    Dans un style radicalement différent, j'avais adoré Dragon Quest Builders, le premier !

    Mais hormis ces deux DQ, je n'ai pas touché à d'autres...
    zephon posted the 06/12/2026 at 07:24 AM
    4 millions pour "2" jeu bon maintenant ils peuvent nous filer la maj s2 :x
    khazawi posted the 06/12/2026 at 08:05 AM
    Merci la Switch
    alucardhellsing posted the 06/12/2026 at 08:07 AM
    Merité
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