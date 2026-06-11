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yanssou
name :
Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis
platform :
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editor :
Amazon Game Studios
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Crystal Dynamics
genre :
action-aventure
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midomashakil
> blog
tomb raider legacy of atlantis : extraits de gameplay
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uit
,
tripy73
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idd
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yanssou
posted the 06/11/2026 at 08:50 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
7
)
idd
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 08:55 PM
Très chouette, vraiment super hypé
tripy73
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 08:55 PM
Merci pour le partage. Supprime le s de https poir que la vidéo s'affiche correctement
midomashakil
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 08:59 PM
tripy73
mafacenligne
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 09:09 PM
ça me rapelle le tom raider 1 et 2 , je kiffe !
midomashakil
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 09:15 PM
mafacenligne
c'est le remake du 1
grievous32
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 09:15 PM
P'tain ces thumbnails IA, infernal...
solarr
posted
the 06/11/2026 at 09:23 PM
La reine Lara de retour.
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