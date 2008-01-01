profile
Jeux Vidéo
281
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
micheljackson
0
Like
Likers
micheljackson
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15
visites since opening : 32870
micheljackson > blog
[SHMUP] Infinity Lancer, démo dispo !
Je viens de la tester, il est excellent, ils ont même pensé à mettre un filtre CRT dans les options, et il est très bon.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4462650/Infinity_Lancer/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/4462650/Infinity_Lancer/
    tags : shmup
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    raoh38
    posted the 06/10/2026 at 03:50 PM by micheljackson
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo