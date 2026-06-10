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Hideo Kojima de nouveau en couple avec son ex
Première fois que je vois un couple se reformer sous la pression de twitter...
...Le con ! XD
Gameforever
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https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=55831#p55831
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posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:23 AM by
obi69
comments (
6
)
kikoo31
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:25 AM
oh putain ce Kojima
tab
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:26 AM
Il a pris du bide le coquin !
gasmok2
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:27 AM
Oh putain Bonny and Clyde les 2 escrocs du jeu video
obi69
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:28 AM
tab
Ca arrive à tous les mecs en couple.
gasmok2
C'est plutôt M. Mokkori et M. Doritos.
altendorf
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:44 AM
Did you rike it ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/10/2026 at 11:56 AM
Si c'est pas mignon tout ça...
D'ailleurs j'étais étonné de ne rien voir de Kojima durant ces confs... Ou alors j'ai raté quelque chose
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gasmok2 C'est plutôt M. Mokkori et M. Doritos.
D'ailleurs j'étais étonné de ne rien voir de Kojima durant ces confs... Ou alors j'ai raté quelque chose