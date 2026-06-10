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Hideo Kojima de nouveau en couple avec son ex
Première fois que je vois un couple se reformer sous la pression de twitter...




...Le con ! XD

Gameforever - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=55831#p55831
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    posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:23 AM by obi69
    comments (6)
    kikoo31 posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:25 AM
    oh putain ce Kojima
    tab posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:26 AM
    Il a pris du bide le coquin !
    gasmok2 posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:27 AM
    Oh putain Bonny and Clyde les 2 escrocs du jeu video
    obi69 posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:28 AM
    tab Ca arrive à tous les mecs en couple.

    gasmok2 C'est plutôt M. Mokkori et M. Doritos.
    altendorf posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:44 AM
    Did you rike it ?
    jeanouillz posted the 06/10/2026 at 11:56 AM
    Si c'est pas mignon tout ça...
    D'ailleurs j'étais étonné de ne rien voir de Kojima durant ces confs... Ou alors j'ai raté quelque chose
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