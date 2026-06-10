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Signalis : "le jeu qui a ravagé le cerveau des joueurs"
Solarr the PC Master
Il faut que je le fasse.

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    posted the 06/09/2026 at 11:44 PM by solarr
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    guiguif posted the 06/10/2026 at 12:20 AM
    Mouais je suis allé au bout, mais il m'a gonflé à cause de l'inventaire qui était horriblement trop petit et qui obligeait a faire sans cesse des allez-retours aux coffres à la moindre salle explorée.
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