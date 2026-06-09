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Kingdom Hearts IV
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name : Kingdom Hearts IV
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC
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[Kingdom Hearts 4] Images + KH Collection [I ~ III] sur Switch 2 en GKC


On commence par des nouvelles images de Kingdom Hearts 4 :





















Enfin, voici la box de Kingdom Hearts Collection [I ~ III] sur Switch 2 :



Rien d'étonnant de la part de Square-Enix.

Source : https://www.gematsu.com/2026/06/kingdom-hearts-iv-confirmed-for-ps5-xbox-series-switch-2-and-pc/
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    aeris201, idd
    posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:33 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    liberty posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
    Putain si la collection n'était pas une GKC ça aurait été niquel
    perse9 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:39 PM
    ça fait 8 ans on voit le début du jeux...
    ducknsexe posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:40 PM
    liberty c'est clair que c'est chiant cette mode de GKC
    idd posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:42 PM
    perse9 Du coup je trouve que certains assets font 201x visuellement
    redxiii102 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:53 PM
    Degueulasse
    Mets la version ps5 qui est complète
    ouken posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:57 PM
    Beurk....perse9 laisse tomber nomura et larguée comme dab
    forte posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:00 PM
    redxiii102 La collection est ressortie sur PS5 ? C'est pas sur PS4 ?
    redxiii102 posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:02 PM
    forte il manque juste le 3 dedans
    forte posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:12 PM
    redxiii102 Et le Melody Of Memory
    link49 posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:14 PM
    Personnellement je pense prendre la collection et le 4 sur Switch 2.
    redxiii102 posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:32 PM
    forte c'est un spin of.
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