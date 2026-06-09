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[Switch 2] Quelques jaquettes




























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    ducknsexe, link49, tynokarts
    posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:33 PM by aeris201
    comments (16)
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:37 PM
    Lies of P Non GKC, c'est toujours ça de gagné
    khazawi posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
    La grosse bande rouge est toujours aussi dégueulasse.
    saram posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
    nicolasgourry C'est vraiment aléatoire en fonction des éditeurs.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
    Orbitals non GKC, si c'est le cas
    ducknsexe posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:39 PM
    Lies of P et Orbitals
    aeris201 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:39 PM
    J'ajouterai des jaquettes dans l'article au fur et a mesure
    aeris201 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:48 PM
    Metaphor en GKC evidemment, ca ne surprendra personne venant d'Atlus

    66 Go
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:49 PM
    aeris201 https://videogamesplus.ca/cdn/shop/files/SWITCH2_SLASH_NOA_case_1172025_EN_FR_P1_1480x2400.png?v=1781020833
    Pareil ça va surprendre personne
    aeris201 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:50 PM
    nicolasgourry Merci, j'ajoute
    aeris201 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:52 PM
    17 Go pour Onimusha.

    J'ai remarqué que les jeux Capcom sont tous en GKC mais ils pesent pas trop lourd ca va.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:54 PM
    aeris201 https://www.gematsu.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Muramasa-Revenant-Blades_2026_06-09-26_016.jpg
    Comme c'est Marvelous, normalement non GKC, mais je trouves pas la jaquette seul NS2
    aeris201 posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:57 PM
    nicolasgourry J'ajoute
    redxiii102 posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:01 PM
    GKC
    aeris201 link49
    redxiii102 posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:07 PM
    Je vous ai trouvé aeris201 link49
    taiko posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:14 PM
    Le seul que je vais acheter là dedans c'est orbitals je pense.
    shao posted the 06/09/2026 at 06:31 PM
    la jaquette de orbital est vraiment cool!
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