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Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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aeris201
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[Switch 2] Quelques jaquettes
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ducknsexe
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posted the 06/09/2026 at 05:33 PM by
aeris201
comments (
16
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:37 PM
Lies of P Non GKC, c'est toujours ça de gagné
khazawi
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
La grosse bande rouge est toujours aussi dégueulasse.
saram
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
nicolasgourry
C'est vraiment aléatoire en fonction des éditeurs.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:38 PM
Orbitals non GKC, si c'est le cas
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:39 PM
Lies of P et Orbitals
aeris201
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:39 PM
J'ajouterai des jaquettes dans l'article au fur et a mesure
aeris201
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:48 PM
Metaphor en GKC evidemment, ca ne surprendra personne venant d'Atlus
66 Go
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:49 PM
aeris201
https://videogamesplus.ca/cdn/shop/files/SWITCH2_SLASH_NOA_case_1172025_EN_FR_P1_1480x2400.png?v=1781020833
Pareil ça va surprendre personne
aeris201
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:50 PM
nicolasgourry
Merci, j'ajoute
aeris201
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:52 PM
17 Go pour Onimusha.
J'ai remarqué que les jeux Capcom sont tous en GKC mais ils pesent pas trop lourd ca va.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:54 PM
aeris201
https://www.gematsu.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Muramasa-Revenant-Blades_2026_06-09-26_016.jpg
Comme c'est Marvelous, normalement non GKC, mais je trouves pas la jaquette seul NS2
aeris201
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 05:57 PM
nicolasgourry
J'ajoute
redxiii102
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 06:01 PM
GKC
aeris201
link49
redxiii102
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 06:07 PM
Je vous ai trouvé
aeris201
link49
taiko
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 06:14 PM
Le seul que je vais acheter là dedans c'est orbitals je pense.
shao
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 06:31 PM
la jaquette de orbital est vraiment cool!
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66 Go
Pareil ça va surprendre personne
J'ai remarqué que les jeux Capcom sont tous en GKC mais ils pesent pas trop lourd ca va.
Comme c'est Marvelous, normalement non GKC, mais je trouves pas la jaquette seul NS2
aeris201 link49