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Splatoon Raiders
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name : Splatoon Raiders
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] Nouveau bundle console + Splatoon Riders au Japon
Sortie le 23 juillet 2026

Jeu en version demat

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    redxiii102, link49
    posted the 06/09/2026 at 04:28 PM by aeris201
    comments (2)
    rogeraf posted the 06/09/2026 at 04:37 PM
    Cool, ca arrivera surement en Europe pour l'augmentation du prix ou avant
    greggy posted the 06/09/2026 at 04:52 PM
    La console n'est même pas avec les nouvelles couleurs de joycon
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