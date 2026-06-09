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[Switch 2] Nouveau bundle console + Splatoon Riders au Japon
Sortie le 23 juillet 2026
Jeu en version demat
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posted the 06/09/2026 at 04:28 PM by
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rogeraf
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 04:37 PM
Cool, ca arrivera surement en Europe pour l'augmentation du prix ou avant
greggy
posted
the 06/09/2026 at 04:52 PM
La console n'est même pas avec les nouvelles couleurs de joycon
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