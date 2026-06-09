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malroth > blog
Armatus : Le Returnal like sort cet Hiver


Le jeu sort sur toutes les plateformes (meme sur Switch 2) ^^

Ça fait plaisir, moi qui n'ai pas eu Saros sur pc bah celui ci tombe à pic
Youtube - https://youtu.be/a0qZZfooB-U?is=3f2nw-fdEECMrG-K
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    plistter
    posted the 06/09/2026 at 10:07 AM by malroth
    comments (3)
    malroth posted the 06/09/2026 at 10:09 AM
    Bon j'arrive pas à mettre une video youtube (jamais compris comment faire)

    Mais vous avez le nom du jeu et le lien si besoin
    bourbon posted the 06/09/2026 at 10:25 AM
    malroth ajoute le s au http du lien ^^
    malroth posted the 06/09/2026 at 10:29 AM
    bourbon ah merci
    Enfin l'enigme est resolue
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