accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
a2j
name :
Mina the Hollower
platform :
PC
editor :
Yacht Club Games
developer :
Yacht Club Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
16
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
archesstat
,
genraltow
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
minx
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
,
pastorius
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
celebenoit84
,
junaldinho
,
f0lky
,
metroidvania
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
783
visites since opening :
1751766
ouroboros4
> blog
Mina the Hollower s'est vendu à 500.000 exemplaires
Un très beau succès pour un jeu qui a reçu d'excellents avis de la presse et des joueurs !
https://x.com/i/status/2064137073498730788
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/09/2026 at 01:05 AM by
ouroboros4
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo