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Mina the Hollower
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name : Mina the Hollower
platform : PC
editor : Yacht Club Games
developer : Yacht Club Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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ouroboros4
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Mina the Hollower s'est vendu à 500.000 exemplaires


Un très beau succès pour un jeu qui a reçu d'excellents avis de la presse et des joueurs !

https://x.com/i/status/2064137073498730788
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    posted the 06/09/2026 at 01:05 AM by ouroboros4
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