accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
Traveller's Tales
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
redxiii102
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
8
visites since opening :
9279
redxiii102
> blog
[Switch 2] LEGO Batman sera une GKC + costume exclusif 8 bits
Tromperie sur la marchandise :
Bon bein dommage... je l'aurai pris sur Switch 2 juste pour le costume.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:22 PM by
redxiii102
comments (
8
)
derno
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 07:26 PM
mon interet pour le jeu tombe de pourquoi pas day one à peut être un jour si j'ai le temps ou rien d'autre à jouer pour pas trop chère sur vinted....ils sont fort ces marketeux.
greggy
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 07:27 PM
Pour les gros studio malheureusement la bataille est perdu pour les gkc
mishinho
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 07:47 PM
et hop encore un non
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 07:47 PM
Étrange, les différentes site de vente il n'y a pas le logo "Game Key Card"
https://www.fnac.com/a22470050/LEGO-Batman-L-Heritage-du-Chevalier-Noir-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2
https://www.micromania.fr/p/lego-batman-l-heritage--du-chevalier-noir-157162.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqLo9W9Bma9hytOHeQavXasUjrOi2NTtPzD56WelIPe98k5XiDO
https://www.amazon.fr/LEGO-Batman-LH%C3%A9ritage-Chevalier-Standard/dp/B0G6ZH7DDL/ref=asc_df_B0G6ZH7DDL?mcid=9bb52f4bb9333aa48cca2a3d4f864f85&tag=googshopfr-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=701588262697&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4538960000533993827&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9214538&hvtargid=pla-2476468053294&hvocijid=4538960000533993827-B0G6ZH7DDL-&hvexpln=0&th=1
redxiii102
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 07:48 PM
nicolasgourry
Pareil pour la version US avant la news :
https://www.hothbricks.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/lego-batman-legacy-dark-knight-nintendo-switch-2.jpg
rider288
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 08:00 PM
Image en haut GKC, en bas non
ratchet
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 08:17 PM
Quand on aura la PS6 et Xbox Next elle va souffrir la S2 avec les GKC
escobar
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 08:21 PM
C'est la version us, chez ça sera la full cartouche (enfin j'espère)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://www.fnac.com/a22470050/LEGO-Batman-L-Heritage-du-Chevalier-Noir-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2
https://www.micromania.fr/p/lego-batman-l-heritage--du-chevalier-noir-157162.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqLo9W9Bma9hytOHeQavXasUjrOi2NTtPzD56WelIPe98k5XiDO
https://www.amazon.fr/LEGO-Batman-LH%C3%A9ritage-Chevalier-Standard/dp/B0G6ZH7DDL/ref=asc_df_B0G6ZH7DDL?mcid=9bb52f4bb9333aa48cca2a3d4f864f85&tag=googshopfr-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=701588262697&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4538960000533993827&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9214538&hvtargid=pla-2476468053294&hvocijid=4538960000533993827-B0G6ZH7DDL-&hvexpln=0&th=1