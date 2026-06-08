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LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
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name : LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform : Switch 2
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Traveller's Tales
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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redxiii102
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redxiii102 > blog
[Switch 2] LEGO Batman sera une GKC + costume exclusif 8 bits




Tromperie sur la marchandise :



Bon bein dommage... je l'aurai pris sur Switch 2 juste pour le costume.
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    posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:22 PM by redxiii102
    comments (8)
    derno posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:26 PM
    mon interet pour le jeu tombe de pourquoi pas day one à peut être un jour si j'ai le temps ou rien d'autre à jouer pour pas trop chère sur vinted....ils sont fort ces marketeux.
    greggy posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:27 PM
    Pour les gros studio malheureusement la bataille est perdu pour les gkc
    mishinho posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:47 PM
    et hop encore un non
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:47 PM
    Étrange, les différentes site de vente il n'y a pas le logo "Game Key Card"
    https://www.fnac.com/a22470050/LEGO-Batman-L-Heritage-du-Chevalier-Noir-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2
    https://www.micromania.fr/p/lego-batman-l-heritage--du-chevalier-noir-157162.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqLo9W9Bma9hytOHeQavXasUjrOi2NTtPzD56WelIPe98k5XiDO
    https://www.amazon.fr/LEGO-Batman-LH%C3%A9ritage-Chevalier-Standard/dp/B0G6ZH7DDL/ref=asc_df_B0G6ZH7DDL?mcid=9bb52f4bb9333aa48cca2a3d4f864f85&tag=googshopfr-21&linkCode=df0&hvadid=701588262697&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4538960000533993827&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9214538&hvtargid=pla-2476468053294&hvocijid=4538960000533993827-B0G6ZH7DDL-&hvexpln=0&th=1
    redxiii102 posted the 06/08/2026 at 07:48 PM
    nicolasgourry Pareil pour la version US avant la news : https://www.hothbricks.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/lego-batman-legacy-dark-knight-nintendo-switch-2.jpg
    rider288 posted the 06/08/2026 at 08:00 PM
    Image en haut GKC, en bas non
    ratchet posted the 06/08/2026 at 08:17 PM
    Quand on aura la PS6 et Xbox Next elle va souffrir la S2 avec les GKC
    escobar posted the 06/08/2026 at 08:21 PM
    C'est la version us, chez ça sera la full cartouche (enfin j'espère)
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