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007 First Light
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name : 007 First Light
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Charts France] Au service de sa majesté
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    posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:00 AM by aeris201
    comments (9)
    rider288 posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:04 AM
    Pas mal comme Boycott pour un jeu sans VF
    cyr posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:08 AM
    Aller je vais faire un petit troll. Si vous avez une switch2, vous pouvez joué d'ici septembre au 5 titre du top 5. Si vous avez pas de switch2, vous pourrez joué a 2 jeux du top 5....
    aeris201 posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:10 AM
    cyr Tes propos ne sont pas du troll c'est juste des faits véridiques
    yanssou posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:11 AM
    cyr cool deux exellents jeux contre trois mauvais.
    cyr posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:14 AM
    yanssou cette haine. Bon j'ai qu'un jeux du top 5, mais il est loin d'être mauvais. Perfectible est le mot juste.
    shambala93 posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:20 AM
    Les consanguins sont bien présents.
    walterwhite posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:37 AM
    cyr Ceux qui n’ont pas de Switch 2 ratent strictement rien.
    hastis posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:45 AM
    shambala93
    xynot posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:46 AM
    Mérité pour 007, VF ou non
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