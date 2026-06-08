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esets
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name :
007 First Light
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developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
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> blog
[Charts France] Au service de sa majesté
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posted the 06/08/2026 at 11:00 AM by
aeris201
comments (
9
)
rider288
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:04 AM
Pas mal comme Boycott pour un jeu sans VF
cyr
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:08 AM
Aller je vais faire un petit troll. Si vous avez une switch2, vous pouvez joué d'ici septembre au 5 titre du top 5. Si vous avez pas de switch2, vous pourrez joué a 2 jeux du top 5....
aeris201
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:10 AM
cyr
Tes propos ne sont pas du troll c'est juste des faits véridiques
yanssou
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:11 AM
cyr
cool deux exellents jeux contre trois mauvais.
cyr
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:14 AM
yanssou
cette haine. Bon j'ai qu'un jeux du top 5, mais il est loin d'être mauvais. Perfectible est le mot juste.
shambala93
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:20 AM
Les consanguins sont bien présents.
walterwhite
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:37 AM
cyr
Ceux qui n’ont pas de Switch 2 ratent strictement rien.
hastis
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:45 AM
shambala93
xynot
posted
the 06/08/2026 at 11:46 AM
Mérité pour 007, VF ou non
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