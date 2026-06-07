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Le nouveau remaster de Nightdive Studios / Thief : T.D.P


PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2
Date de sortie : Hiver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jah4nxfB2gg
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    posted the 06/07/2026 at 08:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    thejoke posted the 06/07/2026 at 08:56 PM
    Alors lui je vais le prendre c'est sûr, j'ai essayé de faire la version originale il y a quelques années et il avait quand même trop vieilli pour moi.
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