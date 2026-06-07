profile
Final Fantasy VII Revelation
1
Likers
name : Final Fantasy VII Revelation
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
482
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 19149
visites since opening : 33993408
link49 > blog
[Nintendo Switch 2] 43 jeux achetés en un an


J'ai acheté cette semaine deux autres jeux sur Switch 2. En un an, j'ai dépassé la quarantaine de jeux :



Pour Rebirth, ça me permettra de poursuive l'aventure :









Et pour la Collection Disney, ça me permt de replonger dans l'un des premiers jeux auquel j'ai joué sur NES :









Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe
    posted the 06/07/2026 at 03:09 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    korou posted the 06/07/2026 at 03:13 PM
    Faut applaudir ?
    saram posted the 06/07/2026 at 03:13 PM
    3 jeux moi, Mario Kart World, Donkey et Yoshi.
    ratchet posted the 06/07/2026 at 03:15 PM
    korou 1 jeu par semaine
    Aiaiaia
    ducknsexe posted the 06/07/2026 at 03:17 PM
    Félicitations


    Ahhhhhh Disney Afternoon
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo