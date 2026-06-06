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De la mise à niveau Gratuite arrive sur NS2


Citizen Sleeper et Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
La mise à niveau arrive le 25 Juin, elle sera Gratuite. (4K/60FPS)

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La mise à niveau arrivera cet été sur NS2, elle sera Gratuite.
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/06/2026 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
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