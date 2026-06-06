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Vos prochains jeux PS5 / NS2 ?
Des jeux avec une fenêtre / période de sortie svp, pas un simple 2027 ...
MAJ DE LA LISTE EN COURS, IL Y A LA CONF XBOX DEMAIN ET UN NINTENDO DIRECT LA SEMAINE PRO
MA LISTE :
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posted the 06/06/2026 at 02:51 PM by
ioop
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14
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ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:06 PM
Starfox
Wolverine
Star Wars Racer
GTA 6
Et si j’ai le temps je rajoute Sword Art Online en juillet si j’ai platiné Final Fantasy X d’ici là.
ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:09 PM
J’espère que Nintendo va annoncer un Zelda ou Mario pour décembre
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:10 PM
ratchet
Zelda le remake
ratchet
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:11 PM
C’est juste rumeur pour l’instant je préfère attendre pour le coup!
idd
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:16 PM
y en a trop ça va dans tous les sens, c'est une dinguerie.Les prochains c'est Eliott puis starfox.
cyr
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:31 PM
Le nintendo direct a étais officialisé ?
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:32 PM
idd
faut faire des choix, voila pourquoi j'ai commencé ma liste en attendant la conf de demain, gears je le prendrais mais il va surement sortir sur ps5 fin 2027 ...
cyr
je ne crois pas mais bon ils peuvent prévenir le jour même ...
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:45 PM
Mise a part GTA 6 j'ai rien a prendre sur play, le reste sera sur Switch 2 ou bien PC
elicetheworld
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:46 PM
Même code Véro je le fais sur switch2
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:48 PM
elicetheworld
oué j'avais hésité à faire requiem sur switch, on verra ...
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 03:49 PM
elicetheworld
même mw4 ça peut être pas mal sur switch, à voir ...
idd
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 04:04 PM
ioop
gears est pas multi dont ps5 day1 ?
ioop
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 04:09 PM
idd
ils ont besoin d'exclu temporaire xbox ... avec la nouvelle direction, on verra le chemin qu'ils vont prendre demain ... la meilleure strat pour eux c'est revenir aux exclues pour vendre leur matos mais proposer leur jeux ailleurs aussi (donc des exclue temporaire genre 6mois 1an gros max), c'est mon avis
kageyama
posted
the 06/06/2026 at 04:12 PM
starfox
fire emblem
apres je ne sais pas, j'attend le nintendo direct....
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Wolverine
Star Wars Racer
GTA 6
Et si j’ai le temps je rajoute Sword Art Online en juillet si j’ai platiné Final Fantasy X d’ici là.
cyr je ne crois pas mais bon ils peuvent prévenir le jour même ...
fire emblem
apres je ne sais pas, j'attend le nintendo direct....