profile
Elden Ring
2
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : Switch 2
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
137
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6216
visites since opening : 11069547
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Elden Ring : Tarnished Edition / Extrait




Date de sortie : 28 Aout 2026
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aeris201
    posted the 06/05/2026 at 04:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ratchet posted the 06/05/2026 at 04:52 PM
    Format de merde, très lourd et trop cher dommage me concernant.
    aeris201 posted the 06/05/2026 at 05:05 PM
    Day one en game key card

    Ce portage s’annonce excellent et j’ai hate d’y jouer en portable
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo