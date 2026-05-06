1. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 52,483 / 1,259,031
2. [PS5] 007 First Light – 20,690 / NEW
3. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 14,122 / 1,038,407
4. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – 12,701 / 52,362
5. [PS5] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered – 6,225 / NEW
6. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 5,865 / 2,958,073
7. [NSW] Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 – 3,719 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,480 / 4,21,4,562
9. [NS2] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered – 2,863 / NEW
10. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 2,858 / 202,741
11. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 2,563 / 221,196
12. [NS2] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – 2,493 / 14,096
13. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,364 / 125,778
14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,363 / 8,441,422
15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 2,220 / 5,917,672
16. [NSW] Starry Sky: Spring Memories – 2,018 / NEW
17. [PS5] Pragmata – 1,882 / 67,091
18. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,806 / 1,735,449
19. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,802 / 6,578,419
20. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 1,696 / 185,017
21. [PS5] Astro Bot – 1,676 / 100,257
22. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,583 / 1,648,759
23. [NS2] Pragmata – 1,580 / 24,951
24. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 1,525 / 32,871
25. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,495 / 4,541,216
26. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,404 / 1,514,159
27. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,399 / 114,831
28. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 1,384 / 111,301
29. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 1,342 / 534,476
30. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1,311 / 305,712
Sans doute une opération commerciale, genre un jeu offert au choix parmi une sélection.
Par contre toujours dans l'attente d'une annonce pour une version physique Europe car y a pas l'anglais sur la version Japonaise
C'est pas mal pour le grand final
100 000 c'est pas si sale pour ce pays de sans gout
Reste que je pense comme toi que la performance d'Astro Bot est bonne. D'ailleurs j'aimerai beaucoup que les créateurs revisitent les univers de Microsoft et Nintendo...même si ça n'arrivera pas.