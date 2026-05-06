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TOP 30 Japon, une grosse surprise
1. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 52,483 / 1,259,031
2. [PS5] 007 First Light – 20,690 / NEW
3. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 14,122 / 1,038,407
4. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – 12,701 / 52,362
5. [PS5] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered – 6,225 / NEW
6. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 5,865 / 2,958,073
7. [NSW] Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 – 3,719 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,480 / 4,21,4,562
9. [NS2] Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered – 2,863 / NEW
10. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 2,858 / 202,741

11. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 2,563 / 221,196
12. [NS2] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – 2,493 / 14,096
13. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,364 / 125,778
14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,363 / 8,441,422
15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 2,220 / 5,917,672
16. [NSW] Starry Sky: Spring Memories – 2,018 / NEW
17. [PS5] Pragmata – 1,882 / 67,091
18. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,806 / 1,735,449
19. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,802 / 6,578,419
20. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 1,696 / 185,017
21. [PS5] Astro Bot – 1,676 / 100,257
22. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,583 / 1,648,759
23. [NS2] Pragmata – 1,580 / 24,951
24. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 1,525 / 32,871
25. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,495 / 4,541,216
26. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,404 / 1,514,159
27. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,399 / 114,831
28. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 1,384 / 111,301
29. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 1,342 / 534,476
30. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1,311 / 305,712
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    posted the 06/05/2026 at 08:49 AM by newtechnix
    comments (9)
    newtechnix posted the 06/05/2026 at 08:50 AM
    On voit le retour de quelques titres Astro Bot et Death Stranding 2....

    Sans doute une opération commerciale, genre un jeu offert au choix parmi une sélection.
    shirou posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:02 AM
    Utawarerumono dans le top 10

    Par contre toujours dans l'attente d'une annonce pour une version physique Europe car y a pas l'anglais sur la version Japonaise
    badeuh posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:07 AM
    Sacré flop le Yoshi, pourtant il est assez bon comme quoi le changement ne paie pas.
    keiku posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:21 AM
    shirou Utawarerumono dans le top 10

    C'est pas mal pour le grand final
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:28 AM
    Astro Bot – 1,676 / 100,257

    100 000 c'est pas si sale pour ce pays de sans gout
    evasnake posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:38 AM
    guiguif surtout que le classement n'est que physique, et Playstation est aux 3/4 en démat mtn.
    badeuh posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:49 AM
    guiguif sans ce pays de sans gout, pas d'Astro Bot, ni une grosse part des jeuxvidéo. Et que dire des gouts des autres pays à base de FC et Call of
    guiguif posted the 06/05/2026 at 09:57 AM
    badeuh Je ne parle pas des createurs, mais des acheteurs
    badeuh posted the 06/05/2026 at 10:14 AM
    guiguif Au fond de toi tu sais que tu forces lorsque tu qualifies les joueurs japonais de sans gout, car quelle est la nationalité des joueurs de goût ?

    Reste que je pense comme toi que la performance d'Astro Bot est bonne. D'ailleurs j'aimerai beaucoup que les créateurs revisitent les univers de Microsoft et Nintendo...même si ça n'arrivera pas.
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