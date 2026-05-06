1. [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 52,483 / 1,259,0313. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia – 14,122 / 1,038,4074. [NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – 12,701 / 52,3626. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 5,865 / 2,958,0738. [NSW] Minecraft – 3,480 / 4,21,4,56210. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 2,858 / 202,74111. [PS5] Ghost of Yotei – 2,563 / 221,19612. [NS2] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – 2,493 / 14,09613. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,364 / 125,77814. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2,363 / 8,441,42215. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 2,220 / 5,917,67217. [PS5] Pragmata – 1,882 / 67,09118. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,806 / 1,735,44919. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,802 / 6,578,41920. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 1,696 / 185,01721. [PS5] Astro Bot – 1,676 / 100,25722. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 1,583 / 1,648,75923. [NS2] Pragmata – 1,580 / 24,95124. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 1,525 / 32,87125. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,495 / 4,541,21626. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 1,404 / 1,514,15927. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever – 1,399 / 114,83128. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 1,384 / 111,30129. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 1,342 / 534,47630. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1,311 / 305,712