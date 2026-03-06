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Marvel's Wolverine
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name : Marvel's Wolverine
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
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link49
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[Ps5] Marvel’s Wolverine : Mauvaise nouvelle pour les collectionneurs


Insomniac confirme que Marvel’s Wolverine n'aura pas d'édition collector :

"Le jeu Marvel’s Wolverine n'aura pas d'édition collector. Nous proposerons une édition standard et une édition numérique de luxe. "

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1tv5pok/insomniac_confirms_marvels_wolverine_wont_get_a/
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    redxiii102
    posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:34 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    yanssou posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:36 PM
    A voir la durée de vie parce que 80 balle ça pique...
    link49 posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:38 PM
    yanssou Il est à 79.99 euros, mais je pense qu'il y aura moyen de l'avoir day one à 69 voire 65 euros.
    redxiii102 posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:39 PM
    link49 Carrefour
    yanssou posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:41 PM
    link49 redxiii102 pas fan de Carrefour mais il est à 62 euros chez eux.
    ratchet posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:48 PM
    yanssou aucun jeu n’est à 80e…
    Faut vraiment le vouloir du moins et faire aucun effort.

    Majorité du temps c’est à 55/60e en day one chez Leclerc
    grundbeld posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:51 PM
    J’ai eu peur, je pensais que le jeu allait être en game key disc
    yanssou posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:52 PM
    ratchet Tout le monde n'a pas leclerc
    redxiii102 posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:56 PM
    grundbeld Il l'aurait quand même acheté.
    ratchet posted the 06/03/2026 at 04:58 PM
    yanssou bah si tu as internet tu as Leclerc hein… ils expédient aussi.
    yanssou posted the 06/03/2026 at 05:01 PM
    ratchet Et chocobonplan aussi.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/03/2026 at 05:11 PM
    Osef
    zekk posted the 06/03/2026 at 05:20 PM
    ratchet pas en Belgique
    redxiii102 posted the 06/03/2026 at 05:44 PM
    aeris201 pourquoi tu votes pas ?
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