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Yooka Laylee : le teasing était vrai, l'analyse était bonne
Jeux Video


Visuel leak sur SteamDB.
Si EUX osent pas proposer de mode histoire complet, c'est le scandale.

Reveal dans la semaine normalement.
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    posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:10 AM by shanks
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:14 AM
    Faut aller se faire enculer a un moment...
    fdestroyer posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:14 AM
    Ah putain un Diddy Kong racing like?! Je signe!!
    rupinsansei3 posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:15 AM
    negan pourquoi ?
    liberty posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:15 AM
    90 euros comme pour Mario Kart ? Où ils se foutent pas de la gueule du monde eux ?
    redxiii102 posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:23 AM
    Et le Crash team Racing grand prix est passé où ?
    escobar posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:45 AM
    negan !
    gasmok2 posted the 06/02/2026 at 11:00 AM
    S'il y a un mode histoire sympa, ça peut le faire.
    J'ai été déçu du dernier Mario Kart sur Switch 2, du coup pourquoi pas
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