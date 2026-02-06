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shanks
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Si EUX osent pas proposer de mode histoire complet, c'est le scandale.
Reveal dans la semaine normalement.
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posted the 06/02/2026 at 10:10 AM by
shanks
comments (
7
)
negan
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:14 AM
Faut aller se faire enculer a un moment...
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:14 AM
Ah putain un Diddy Kong racing like?! Je signe!!
rupinsansei3
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:15 AM
negan
pourquoi ?
liberty
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:15 AM
90 euros comme pour Mario Kart ? Où ils se foutent pas de la gueule du monde eux ?
redxiii102
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:23 AM
Et le Crash team Racing grand prix est passé où ?
escobar
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 10:45 AM
negan
!
gasmok2
posted
the 06/02/2026 at 11:00 AM
S'il y a un mode histoire sympa, ça peut le faire.
J'ai été déçu du dernier Mario Kart sur Switch 2, du coup pourquoi pas
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J'ai été déçu du dernier Mario Kart sur Switch 2, du coup pourquoi pas