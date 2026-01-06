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Gravity Circuit est disponible gratuitement sur Steam





Comme son titre l'indique, le jeu Gravity Circuit est disponible gratuitement sur Steam jusqu'au 14 Juin.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/858710/Gravity_Circuit/



Sa suite, Gravity Circuit 2, sortira en 2027 :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/858710/Gravity_Circuit/
    tags : megaman inde indépendant circuit gravity mega man gravity circuit mega man-like mega man like megaman like megaman-like
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    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups, tripy73
    posted the 06/01/2026 at 09:55 PM by adamjensen
    comments (1)
    adamjensen posted the 06/01/2026 at 09:56 PM
    Un bon Mega Man-like.
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