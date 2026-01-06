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007 First Light
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link49
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aeris354
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aeris201
> blog
[Charts UK] Mission accomplie pour 007, moins pour Disney Afternoon
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link49
posted the 06/01/2026 at 05:41 PM by
aeris201
comments (
6
)
gat
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 05:51 PM
Bonsoir jeunes gens. Je vends quelques fleurs, j’ai vraiment une vie de merde et je passe mes journées à mentionner les ventes des 3/4 des jeux auxquels je ne jouerai jamais sur un forum FR du JV. Amicalement.
redxiii102
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 06:01 PM
Tu peux nous faire les ventes de l'Inde maintenant stp ?
deathegg
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 06:33 PM
Link49 et ce mec, c'est un peu le human centipède du caca Nintendo.
korou
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 06:58 PM
Aucun effort dans les articles en plus.
lefab88
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 07:00 PM
gat
rupinsansei3
posted
the 06/01/2026 at 08:21 PM
gat
redxiii102
deathegg
korou
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