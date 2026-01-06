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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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name : Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
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aeris201
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[Charts Espagne] Yoshi détrône Tomodachi
Spain | Week 21, 2026 (May 18 - May 25) | Retail (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD

01. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 6.023 / NEW
02. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 4.176 / 66.230
03. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - 4.115 / NEW

Spain | Week 21, 2026 (May 18 - May 25) | Digital+Retail (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD

01. Forza Horizon 6 - 17.678 / NEW
02. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - 7.969 / NEW
03. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 6.023 / NEW


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    link49
    posted the 06/01/2026 at 01:33 PM by aeris201
    comments (1)
    taiko posted the 06/01/2026 at 01:36 PM
    Jamais compris l'intérêt de donner les charts de chaque pays. On s'en tape non?
    Vous allez faire tous les pays?
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