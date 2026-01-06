Spain | Week 21, 2026 (May 18 - May 25) | Retail (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD
01. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 6.023 / NEW
02. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 4.176 / 66.230
03. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - 4.115 / NEW
Spain | Week 21, 2026 (May 18 - May 25) | Digital+Retail (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD
01. Forza Horizon 6 - 17.678 / NEW
02. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - 7.969 / NEW
03. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 6.023 / NEW
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posted the 06/01/2026 at 01:33 PM by aeris201
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