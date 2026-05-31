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Pourquoi Jim Rayan est si détesté ?
[video]http://youtu.be/ISP_iDmtM2I?si=sbrln8U7FbbyPO7m[/video]

Petite vidéo sur les ambitions de Jim au lancement de la PS5, très intéressante.
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    posted the 05/31/2026 at 02:07 PM by suzukube
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    icebergbrulant posted the 05/31/2026 at 02:27 PM
    Il est détesté parce qu’il a picolé lors de grandes décisions comme les jeux GAAS
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